BidiPass (BDP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.30 or 0.04433901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034913 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

