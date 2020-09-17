Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.28. 1,158,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,142,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

