Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,003.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,095 ($14.31) to GBX 1,096 ($14.32) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

LON:BYG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,056 ($13.80). 605,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,040.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,008.73. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

