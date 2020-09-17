Binance USD 1-Day Volume Tops $253.86 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $392.80 million and approximately $253.86 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.04592894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile