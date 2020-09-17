BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 10,940,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 11,615,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several research firms have commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.