BitcoinZ Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $581,859.09 and $23,531.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00542375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056744 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,823,122,701 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.