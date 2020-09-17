BitTube Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.28 million and $9,545.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00839215 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 284,636,215 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

