Blockport (BPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $18,983.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00098525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01506334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00222109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.