BOScoin (BOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $868.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $868.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

