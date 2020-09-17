BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BTGOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

