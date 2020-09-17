C.H. Robinson Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 2,410 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,037. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

