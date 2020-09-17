Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAE. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.14. 255,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. CAE has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$524.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.8770374 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

