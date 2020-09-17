Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CAMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,129. The firm has a market cap of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.73. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

