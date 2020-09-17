CanYaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $2,695.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

