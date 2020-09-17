Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.17. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $183.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

