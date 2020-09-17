CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.07

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.24. CELYAD SA/ADR shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,652 shares trading hands.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CELYAD SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

