CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.07

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.24. CELYAD SA/ADR shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,652 shares trading hands.
CYAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CELYAD SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.