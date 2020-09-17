Centurylink Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average volume of 1,464 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 348,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,111. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 46,265.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,069.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Centurylink by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after buying an additional 2,026,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

