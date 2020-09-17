Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.86 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00100969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Mercatox and OKEx. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00249833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01502776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00214266 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,353.84 or 2.96244956 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Coinbase, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

