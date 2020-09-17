Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.33. 2,293,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,571,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

