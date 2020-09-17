CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

CHFS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,707. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.52.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

