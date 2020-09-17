CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 2,611,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

