Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. 1,147,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 859.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

