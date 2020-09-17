China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 109,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 505,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.