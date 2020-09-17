China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

China Southern Airlines stock remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.



