China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE CHU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 249,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.