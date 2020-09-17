City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 285,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a P/E ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 29.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

