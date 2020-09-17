Civic (CVC) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Kucoin. In the last week, Civic has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01500766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, ABCC, Binance, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

