Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CLIN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 646 ($8.44). 1,346,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 691.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 697.87. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market cap of $858.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt cut Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

