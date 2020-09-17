Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 41,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,259.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark M. Hedstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,635.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 5,835,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit