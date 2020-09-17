Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 41,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,259.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark M. Hedstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,635.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 5,835,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

