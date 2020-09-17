Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,335,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 2,802,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit