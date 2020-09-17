Creative Realities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 916 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%.

About Creative Realities

