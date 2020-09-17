Dai Market Cap Reaches $600.12 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $600.12 million and approximately $86.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00009328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, AirSwap and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 589,749,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,583,621 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bibox, DDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

