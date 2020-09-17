DAOBet Trading Up 4.8% This Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $60,281.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,948.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.14 or 0.02138641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00737769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.