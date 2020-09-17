Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.00

Destiny Pharma PLC (LON:DEST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 76150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.45.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

