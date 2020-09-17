DEX (DEX) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $263,135.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00242513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.01497332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00217881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

