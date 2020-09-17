Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Up 6.3%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 407,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 347,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $138.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

