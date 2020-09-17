DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,069% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 put options.

NYSE:DLR traded down $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,207. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.41.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,109,825 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

