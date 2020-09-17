Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $771,419.58

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 86.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $771,419.58 and approximately $857.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003645 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004041 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

