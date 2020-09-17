Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.02

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.94. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 631,084 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 4,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit