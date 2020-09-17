Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.68. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 135,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Document Security Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million.

In other Document Security Systems news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc purchased 5,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 46,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,000 in the last three months.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

