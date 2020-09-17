Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.55. 213,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 200,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 228,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 163,716 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.