Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.55. 213,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 200,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 228,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 163,716 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
