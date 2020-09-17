Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Up 6%

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.17. 173,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 110,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 416.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

