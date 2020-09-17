Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 81,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.92. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

