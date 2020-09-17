Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 81,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.92. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit