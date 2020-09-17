Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.04

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00018731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Huobi and Bit-Z. Elastos has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $6.43 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00098525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01506334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00222109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, LBank, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

