Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.43

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and traded as high as $68.90. Empiric Student Property shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 588,179 shares trading hands.

ESP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Empiric Student Property from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

