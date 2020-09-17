Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.84

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and traded as high as $42.00. Empresaria Group shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1,309 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.63. The company has a market cap of $20.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.84.

In related news, insider Tim Anderson purchased 7,200 shares of Empresaria Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,024 ($3,951.39).

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

