Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,725. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

