EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $117,613.40 and $531,359.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00088851 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00309384 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042193 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000399 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007813 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

