ExclusiveCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $437,045.89 and $271.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

