Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 6,088,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,594,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

XELA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

